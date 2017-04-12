New Video Emerges of the Moments Before Doctor Was Dragged Off United Plane

The doctor who was dragged off a United Airlines flight Sunday remains the center of worldwide attention as new video emerges of him moments before he was violently pulled off the flight.

Read: As United Airlines Stock Falls, CEO Apologies for 'Truly Horrific' Passenger Removal

Dr. David Dao, 69, was filmed just before the altercation, apparently on the phone with the airline, pleading his case after he was bumped from the plane to make room for a United employee.

"I'm a physician," he can be heard saying. "I have to work tomorrow at 8 o'clock."

He then made it clear that he was not going to give up his seat.

"No, I am not going. I am not going," he said.

By this time, one of the officers then tells him they will use force to get him off if needed.

"Let them try to use force," he emphatically replied. "I make a lawsuit against United Airlines."

Dr. Dao continued to say he would not leave the plane, even as an officer told him he could go to jail.

And that was when all hell broke loose and the officers began to forcefully remove him from the plane. Dr. Dao was knocked unconscious when his head apparently hit an armrest and was dragged down the aisle of the plane.

Joya Cummings, a veterinary dermatologist, filmed the new footage as she sat behind the doctor with her husband and two-year-old son.

She told Inside Edition: “It really upsets me that a human being was treated that way. It just seemed out of proportion with what was necessary.”

Cummings believes was understandably upset and said he was “definitely upset that he was chosen and he was questioning why he was chosen. I would not say belligerent, irate. He never raised his hands at the officers. He never cursed.”

Meanwhile, United's CEO Oscar Munoz has vowed that the disturbing scene will never be repeated.

Munoz appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to do damage control after he described the doctor as "disruptive and belligerent" in a leaked email to United employees earlier this week. He then issued an apology.

Munoz said Dr. Dao can’t be responsible in any way because "he was a paying customer. No one should be treated that way."

"To remove a booked, fully paid passenger, you can’t do that," he added.

Munoz said he's reached out to the doctor to apologize, but has not yet spoken to him personally.

The 69-year-old doctor, who remains hospitalized in Chicago, told a local TV station that he "hurts all over."

Read: Passenger Dragged Off United Plane Identified; CEO 'Emphatically' Stands Behind Employees

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received," his relatives said in a statement through Chicago attorney Stephen L. Golan and aviation attorney Thomas A. Demetrio. "Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment."

Jimmy Kimmel's audience sounded like villagers with pitchforks as the name of the airline was brought up on his show Tuesday night.

As they booed the airline after the reference, Kimmel joked: "Oh, did they do something wrong?!"

Watch: Just Plane Wrong: Uproar Erupts After Passenger Is Knocked Out and Dragged Off United Flight

Related Articles: