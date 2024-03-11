Video: Drivers fight in middle of Cross Bronx Expressway

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was squished between two vehicles during a road-rage fight in the middle of the Cross Bronx Expressway that was recorded on video last week.

The fight happened on the Cross Bronx Expressway at Jesup Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on March 5, according to the NYPD.

Former New York City Council candidate Ying Tan shared a two-minute video of the incident on social media.

“This video, showing a senior being bullied on I-95 near exit 2A in the Bronx, has gone viral on Chinese social media,” Tan said.

Near the beginning of the video, the driver of a BWM cut off another vehicle and came to a halt on the Cross Bronx Expressway. The BMW driver then got out and confronted a 66-year-old man in the other vehicle, according to police.

The BMW driver threw a punch at the 66-year-old man in his vehicle, the video showed. The 66-year-old man can be seen throwing objects at the BMW driver and his vehicle. The BMW driver briefly returned to his vehicle but then came back to continue arguing and fighting with the 66-year-old man, the video showed.

Eventually, the BMW driver can be seen opening the other driver’s door and tussling with the 66-year-old man.

The BMW driver eventually returned to his vehicle. The 66-year-old man then got out and tried to get inside the BMW. At that point, the BWM driver sped off and squished the 66-year-old man between the two vehicles, causing the 66-year-old to fall to the ground, the video showed.

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the fight.

The NYPD is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

