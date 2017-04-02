New video of driver swerving before crash in Texas

MTB: Does anyone actually believe the Donald has a plan for North Korea - the Donald has difficulties understanding reality - by not seeing the probabilities, the massive loss of human life in the first hours of war between the North, and the millions people who live within 30 miles of the DMZ border in Seoul, would you want a 70 year old deluded fool, a con artist who is unable to tell the truth, or even understand it - would you want this fool making life or death decisions for your nation! Check it out: Is Donald Trump Mentally Stable? » A Psychologist’s Perspective | Unite for America▶ 4:29