VIDEO: Dozens of shots fired, 3 injured in Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dramatic video obtained by News 2 is shedding light on a shootout that left three people injured earlier this month in an area just north of downtown Nashville.

The shooting took place on Sunday, May 5 shortly after 7:45 p.m. in the 1000 block Buchanan Street. Officials said the shooting is believed to have started as people were leaving Minerva Avenue Bar.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), at least 30 rounds were fired, and officers found three vehicles with bullet holes in them.

Video sent to News 2 shows a man firing several shots down an alleyway before he staggers back into the camera’s view stating, ‘I’m hit, I’m hit!”

Another individual is then seen shooting several more shots down the alleyway. Officials said the three men who were shot — aged 24, 27 and 28 — sustained non-critical injuries.

The 24-year-old and 27-year-old went to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive treatment. Police said the 27-year-old is believed to be one of the shooters.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old man was taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center to receive treatment.

As of this writing, there’s no word if any arrests were made or if charges were placed against those who were involved.

