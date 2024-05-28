VIDEO: Downtown Albuquerque food truck vendor shot during dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It didn’t take long for police to find the woman who shot a food truck worker last year. On top of numerous people witnessing the incident, it was recorded by the Real Time Crime Center. A recently released video shows what led to her arrest and the reason she gave for firing the shot.

Early in the morning of May 21, 2023, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) was called downtown after a food truck worker was shot. The entire incident was caught on camera. “It sounded from what I briefly heard, pretty much everybody was just kind of doing their thing. It was a random driving by and shooting,” said an officer in the video.

Their investigation led them to Ambrosia Mirabal thanks to the clear image of the car from the Real Time Crime Center and help from several witnesses. “I saw it happen, bro. I was walking my dog and they just let off shots on that taco truck,” said one.

Mirabal admitted to driving the car to the intersection of Third and Central but this was no random incident. She told police she was trying to scare her “baby daddy” for talking to another woman.

When she fired off a single shot, a muzzle flash could be seen coming from the car, causing the crowd to scatter before leaving the scene. The bullet didn’t hit the man, it went into the food truck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a bullet lodged in her chest. She survived her injuries. Mirabal was arrested two days later.

Mirabal pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon back in March, having three other charges dropped as part of her plea deal. The sentencing agreement agreed to a cap of five years behind bars. She could also get a deferred sentence. A sentencing date has not been set.

