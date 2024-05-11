VIDEO: Disruption at Abbeville church ends with person in custody

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Mass service was interrupted at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville while a man was taken into custody.

Video from the church’s website livestream shows priests ducking behind the table around 1 minute into the video. You can also hear the congregation being told to “just get a hold of your child and go slowly. We did apprehend a young man. He is in custody. He is in the police custody.”

We are waiting for details from police and will update the story as soon as they become available.

