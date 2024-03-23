Video of Detroit hockey fans singing Taylor Swift goes wild on TikTok

Taylor Swift may not know it, but she had a very special moment in Detroit last weekend. A video of hockey fans singing along to one of her songs at Little Caesars Arena is blowing up on TikTok.

The Professional Women's Hockey League was in town last week when LCA hosted a game between the league's Boston and Ottawa franchises March 16.

During a break in play with about five minutes left in the second period, Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" belted from the speakers.

In a video posted by user michigankid91, who lists his name as Matthew, the crowd filled with female fans is seen on the jumbotron dancing and singing along to the hit song as lyrics displayed on the screen.

A person nearby comments during the video that the crowd definitely won't need the lyrics.

When play resumes and the music is cut, the crowd doesn't stop singing, and loudly completes a portion of the song.

In the video caption, the poster said, "Sometimes you just have to understand that you are in the middle of a very special moment in sports."

TikTok users have liked the video more than 737,000 times, and shared it more than 64,000 times as of Saturday afternoon.

"All those teeny tiny little girl voices ... Anyone or anything that makes them sing out in unison like that is exactly what the world needs right now," commented user crystal.hein, who is listed as Crystal Hein.

User whatareyoureadingsis, listed as Jess and Sum, said, "I'm actually sobbing. I love girlhood."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Video of PWHL fans in Detroit singing Taylor Swift goes wild on TikTok