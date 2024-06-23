VIDEO: Deputy takes down teen who brought rifle inside Florida Family Dollar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dramatic video shows a deputy take down a teenager at a Florida Family Dollar store on Monday after he allegedly fled from police and ran inside the business with a rifle that he stuffed under his shirt.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle that had overly tinted windows and no working brake light traveling at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff’s office said the driver tried to evade the deputy and quickly stopped in front of a Family Dollar store in Silver Springs Shores. A 16-year-old passenger got out of the car and ran into the store.

The teen, who is considered to be a delinquent felon, tried to hide from the deputy but was found in one of the aisles.

Body camera video shows the deputy run around the store, find the teen and take him down. A chip display fell over as the deputy tried to detain the teen, who had a rifle hidden under his shirt.

“Drop the gun, drop it. Stop playing,” the deputy is heard saying. “Get on the f****** ground!”

According to the sheriff’s office, drugs that appeared to be packaged for sale were found inside the vehicle.

The teenager is facing several felony charges from the incident. He was booked into jail and is being held without bond, deputies said.

