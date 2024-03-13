Video: Deputies shoot man with machete at Lancaster store
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department video shows the deputies repeatedly warn the man to drop the machete before he charges at them.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department video shows the deputies repeatedly warn the man to drop the machete before he charges at them.
Messi and Co. have transformed an already-bilingual club into a Spanish-first team. And as they transformed, non-native speakers have raced to keep up.
Coleman went back into the flames for his parents and a family dog. The dog did not survive.
What a wild first two days of 'legal tampering' aka NFL free agency. Fantasy guru John Daigle joins Matt Harmon to break down and react to all the major signings that will have an impact on the 2024 fantasy season. Harmon identifies the top ten most important storylines from free agency and discuss them in order of significance.
Simone Biles' husband is going from the Packers to the Bears.
This is a test article
Seventeen of Yahoo Sports' top 25 free agents were gone the first two days. But there are still plenty of good players available.
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
Bryce Young has a new weapon.
It might be small, but it has a big impact under kitchen cabinets and in other hard-to-light spots, shoppers say.
Campbell Soup closes on one of its biggest deals yet. Here's what investors should expect.
The Cowboys were the opposite of "all in" as free agency got going.
'No unexpected coin avalanche': The slim, secure bifold easily keeps all your essentials organized, fans say.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Dane Moore from The Dane Moore NBA Podcast to talk all things Minnesota Timberwolves, including the transformation of Anthony Edwards’ role while Karl Anthony-Towns recovers from surgery.
Decentralized Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced on Tuesday that it's open sourcing Ozone, a tool that lets individuals and teams collaboratively review and label content on the network. The company plans to open up the ability for individuals and teams to run their own independent moderation services later this week, which means users will be able to subscribe to additional moderation services on top of Bluesky's default moderation. In a blog post, Bluesky said the change will give users "unprecedented control" over their social media experience.
The non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
Google announced a number of new features for Google Play listings for games, including AI-powered FAQs, displaying the latest YouTube videos, new immersive ad formats and support for native PC game publishing. The announcements were made at the Google for Games Developer Summit held in San Francisco. Developers can display promotions and the latest YouTube videos directly in their listings — they will be shown to users in the Games tab of the Play Store.
Most of the players on this list are being drafted as if they're sure to reach the high end of their fantasy outcomes. Not so fast, says Dalton Del Don.
Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired by the Mets on June 1.
Over 5,300 shoppers are fans: 'For someone with bigger arms, these sleeves are awesome'.
The celebrity chef-backed appliance is over 65% off right now: 'Takes minutes to prepare food,' wrote a fan.