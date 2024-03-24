VIDEO: Confrontation with local officer, woman suspected of OVI during traffic stop

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — New video shows the confrontation between Bratenahl police and a woman during a traffic stop earlier this month.

The incident unfolded at about 3 a.m. on March 7, after a woman driving with two children in the car was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-90.

While speaking with the woman, officers became concerned she was under the influence. Bratenahl police said the woman would not step out of the vehicle and that she eventually became violent.

She is accused of hitting an officer with her cell phone, injuring their eye. Both the woman and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police searched the vehicle and found a gun that had been reported stolen.

The woman is being arraigned at Cleveland Municipal Court and is now facing charges including: assault on a police officer, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle under the influence and endangering children.

Police said the two kids were taken in by another family member.

