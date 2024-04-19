Video of Colorado Rockies flight under investigation

DENVER (KDVR) — An investigation has been opened into a video that appears to show a Colorado Rockies coach sitting in the pilot’s seat of a charter flight while the plane is in the air.

FOX31 does not have clearance to share the video, but it’s been circulating online. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it’s investigating the incident.

“The FAA is investigating this event,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Federal regulations restrict flight deck access to specific individuals. We do not comment on the details of open investigations.”

United Airlines also released a statement about the incident, saying the video seems to show the person there while the plane was on autopilot, and the pilots have since been taken out of service.

“We’re deeply disturbed by what we see in that video, which appears to show an unauthorized person in the flight deck at cruise altitude while the autopilot was engaged,” the statement reads. “As a clear violation of our safety and operational policies, we’ve reported the incident to the FAA and have withheld the pilots from service while we conduct an investigation.”

