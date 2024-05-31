VIDEO: Car crashes into Ocean View business several times, then driver takes off

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Surveillance footage from an Ocean View business shows a car crashing into the building multiple times.

The unusual incident unfolded Tuesday morning around 7:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Ocean View Avenue, police confirmed.

An investigation determined the person driving the car had just stolen from another business, then got in a fight with another man, before driving away, police said.

WAVY TV spoke with the owner of Ocean Coin Laundry, who gave us a copy of the surveillance video that captured what happened next. It shows a car crash into a parked truck in the parking lot, then slam into the laundry business.

Upon impact, you can see a man’s leg hanging out the driver’s side window. He gets out of the vehicle, then a fight between him and the driver still in the car breaks out. The driver crashes into the building a few more times before fleeing in the seriously damaged, smoking car.

The footage, taken from inside the business, shows a customer jump out of the way to safety. He then runs out of the front door.

Norfolk Police said its Auto Squad Unit is actively investigating this case and asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

There is no word at this time if anyone involved in the crash was injured or if anyone is facing charges.

The business owner told WAVY that while a portion of the building was damaged, he did not lose anything.

