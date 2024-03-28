Video capturing violent arrest of alleged armed robber in Hesperia sparks outrage

Community members have expressed outrage over video footage capturing a deputy repeatedly kneeing an alleged robber in the head during an arrest in Hesperia.

The incident unfolded shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday along Main Street, near Avenue E, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies had been seeking Christian Cardenas Alonso, 36, of Adelanto, in connection with a robbery that took place Sunday in the 16000 block of Main Street, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

Property belonging to the alleged victim was found in the trunk of Alonso's car, sheriff's officials said.

"Alonso is a convicted felon and an active criminal street gang member," the statement said.

Deputies pulled Alonso over as he was driving.

"(Alonso) refused to exit his vehicle," according to the statement. "Alonso resisted arrest and a use of force occurred."

Video of the arrest posted by Instagram user @jesseloc_ showed a deputy repeatedly kneeing Alonso in the head as fellow deputies struggled to handcuff him. In the video, deputies can be heard giving commands to Alonso to "stop resisting."

After multiple blows to the face and body, Alonso remains still as four deputies keep their hold on him.

Investigators then carried out a search warrant at the suspect's place of business, Califa Tattoo, in the 16000 block of Main Street, sheriff's officials said.

"Upon service of the search warrant, investigators contacted several known criminal street gang members inside the business who attempted to flee out the back door of the business," according to the sheriff's department statement. "Investigators recovered a firearm, ammunition, and gang indicia from inside Alonso’s business."

Many viewers of the arrest video questioned the use of force by deputies, raising particular objection to the knee strikes to Alonso's head.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said an investigation is underway.

"I have been made aware of the use of force that occurred during the arrest of a suspected armed robbery suspect," he said. "The use of force is currently under investigation, which includes the review of all body worn cameras. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

