Video captures thief moments before swiping $85K worth of jewelry from home

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a burglary which happened in the Del Mar Heights neighborhood of San Diego. An unidentified man entered a town home through a back sliding glass door where he then stole $85,000 worth of jewelry – all while the victims were home.

The theft took place Tuesday, May 21 at 9:40 p.m., police say. The burglar was captured on video surveillance at the time of the burglary.

The surveillance video shows the moments the burglar jumps over a barrier into a town home just north of Carmel Valley Road, before swiping just under a $100,000 worth of precious items.

“You’re so mad, you’re so hurt, you’re so out of control,” said Martin Caniff, the victim in the theft.

It all happened while Martin and his wife Charisse were home, upstairs watching TV.

“We didn’t know it at the time, we didn’t hear him, the ring alarm didn’t go off,” Canniff explained.

While the ring alarm didn’t alert the Caniff’s, it was able to snag a clear visual of the burglar as he shines his flashlight at the camera.

“We got an excellent picture of him thankfully,” Caniff said.

After a glimpse at the camera, the thief then managed to sneak his way through the backside screen door, which was unlocked to air out the carpets which had been cleaned the same day.

The rear sliding door is a gateway to the Caniff’s bedroom and bathroom, where the thief managed to swipe the rare family heirlooms and jewelry.

“It’s stuff that’s so precious to us,” Caniff shared. “My wife’s wedding ring, my wife’s 10th anniversary wedding tennis bracelet and a cocktail ring that’s a special thing for the grandkids.”

San Diego police say they believe they will narrow down a suspect quickly and believe the man pictured is a local.

“…Del mar, Encinitas, in the beach community,” shared Captain Manny Del Toro when suggesting where the thief may live. “On a description, and talking to the people in this area, many people could swear that [they’ve] seen that guy before.”

The Caniff’s say they were unaware of the burglary until the next morning when they realized items were missing while packing for a vacation – that’s when they checked their cameras.

“What if he had decided to go somewhere in the house? We would have been in bad, bad shape,” Caniff said.

Police are asking the surrounding community to please call 619-531-2000 and reference case number 24-020253. You can also call the investigators on this case: Dona Hufford at 858-523 7025 and John Briggs at 858-523 7031.

