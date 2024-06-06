Video captures shocking moment when giraffe lifts toddler into the air at drive-thru safari park in Texas

A family's close encounter with a giraffe at a Texas drive-thru safari park was captured on camera, showing the animal plucking a toddler out of the bed of their truck and several feet into the air.

The incident at Fossil Rim Safari Center near Glen Rose, Texas, over the weekend went viral, as 2-year-old Paisley's mom asked her in the video if she wanted to feed the giraffe, just seconds before it lifted her up.

Jason Toten, Paisley's dad, told NBC News his family wasn't expecting the giraffe to pick up his daughter instead of the bag of food she was holding.

“It was an accident and the giraffe didn’t mean to — it was just one of (those) things that happened," he said.

Toten said Paisley was uninjured in the incident, and that his family headed to the gift shop afterwards, where they bought Paisley a toy giraffe and matching shirt.

“We’re gonna revisit. We're not mad at the giraffe. We’re not mad at the park," he said.

"We’re still gonna encourage everybody else to go visit," he continued. "It’s a great place to go, especially for toddlers or kids really that love animals."

Fossil Rim Safari Center told NBC News on June 5 the safety of its guests and animals is "always of utmost importance," and that while an "incident like this has never occurred" at the park before, it would be taking action.

"Effective immediately Fossil Rim will no longer be allowing guests to ride through the park in truck beds," the center said in a statement. "Fossil Rim offers a variety of experiences guided by knowledgeable staff so guests can continue to have up-close and memorable animal encounters, and support our mission to save threatened and endangered species."

Toten said he was disappointed by the abrupt policy change.

"We’re saddened to hear that they changed the rule to no riding in the back of the truck," he said.

Sierra Robert, Paisley's mom, summarized their trip in a Facebook post: "It was a blast buttttt…. I would discourage you from riding in the back of the truck."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com