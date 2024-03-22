Video captures police dog jumping off 75-foot-bridge

Dramatic video shows the moment a Florida police dog helped his partner with a felony arrest on a causeway – and then suddenly leaped over the railing that's 75 feet above water. The incident occurred in Florida's Brevard County, east of Orlando along the Atlantic coast.

The K9 partner named "Zeppelin" was with his partner, Brevard County Deputy Lauren Donaldson, on top of the 528 causeway when the incident occurred. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Zeppelin was walking on his leash away from the arrest area "and without warning, decided to jump over the rail."

Quick thinking from Donaldson, however, saved his life.

Video shows Donaldson tightly holding onto her K9 partner's leash, using her feet to brace against the railing, and then reaching over to pull the dog back over the bridge. As soon as the dog was pulled back over, he is seen trotting away, wagging his tail.

"Lauren's rescue of her beloved partner is even more amazing when you consider that 'Zeppelin,' a Belgian Malinois weighs approximately 75 pounds and Lauren weighs 122 pounds when she is soaking wet and holding a bowling ball," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the Facebook post. "...Without Lauren's fast action there is no question that 'Zeppelin' would have fallen approximately 75 feet into the Indian River and most likely to his death."

Ivey said that he could "not be more proud" of Donaldson for the save, as well as for her work in the community. She and Zeppelin are two-time reigning champions in the "Hardest Hitting K-9" category of the Space Coast K-9 Competition, an annual event that sets out to showcase the skills of the Space Coast's police dogs.

"I'm still mad at 'Zeppelin' for giving us all a huge scare, but am so grateful that is okay and unharmed," Ivey said.

The Right To Be Wrong I Sunday on 60 Minutes

Airlines gear up for record spring break travel rush

Groundbreaking pig-to-human kidney transplant performed at Massachusetts hospital