Video captures Northern California postal worker robbed at gunpoint in daylight

A Northern California postal worker was held at gunpoint this week, surveillance footage shows.

She was forced to give up her mailbox keys and cellphone while delivering mail in Dublin, California, in the East Bay, according to media reports.

The video shows two masked men run up behind a U.S. Postal Service worker in broad daylight, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, outside a residential mailbox on a cul de sac, according to Dublin Police. They grab her and point a gun at her.

She said she’s scared to return to work, KTVU-Fox reported.

Dublin is about 88 miles southwest of Sacramento.