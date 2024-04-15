Video captures moment car launches airborne into California home

Home surveillance footage captured the moment a driver lost control of their vehicle and launched airborne into a home in Riverside County earlier this month.

The incident, according to Riverside County Fire Department, occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on April 4 at a home in Jurupa Valley.

Footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the vehicle hit the curb and fly several feet into the air over one of two white pickup trucks parked in the driveway before violently crashing into the garage and landing on the front end of the second truck.

Home surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver launched their vehicle into the garage of home in Riverside County on April 4, 2024. (Richard Hernandez via Storyful)

Fortunately, the driver, who was able to get out of the vehicle prior to the fire department’s arrival, suffered only minor to moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The vehicle, the garage door and the second truck sustained significant damage during the crash.

Details are extremely limited and it’s unclear if alcohol and or drugs may have been a factor in the incident or if the driver of the car is facing any criminal charges.

The extent of the structural damage to the home is also unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

