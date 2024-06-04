Video captures dramatic pursuit of stolen Sacramento fire truck — and climactic conclusion

Dramatic video released Tuesday shows the intense pursuit of a stolen Sacramento Fire battalion chief’s truck through city streets.

The chase, which involved a California Highway Patrol helicopter and several ground units, ended after spikes were deployed and police vehicles surrounded the suspect in the stolen truck.

The city-owned F-150 pickup truck was stolen the evening of May 19 from Sacramento Fire Department Station 12, on the 4500 block of 24th Street in South Land Park.

A CHP’s Valley Division Air Operations helicopter aided in the pursuit after the vehicle was located near 30th and R streets and provided footage of the chase.

The fire truck was finally disabled in Old North Sacramento near Calvados Avenue and Fairfield Street around 9:43 p.m. Video shows at least a dozen police vehicles barricading the suspect inside.

Officers utilized less lethal pepper balls into the F-150 pickup, compelling the man to exit the vehicle, the Police Department said after the arrest.

Desi Sanchez, 33, of Sacramento was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, evading a police officer in a reckless manner and other charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges May 21 and remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

The man was also being held for previous misdemeanor warrants of willful disobedience of court order.

He’s expected to return to court June 25.