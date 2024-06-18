Video captures Boonton Township burglary that left home 'ransacked'

Boonton Township police are investigating a residential burglary during which three suspects were captured on a home security camera sneaking in through an unlocked window.

The video, released by authorities, shows the three climbing through the window into what appears to be an empty home in the Morris County town. After checking out the living room area where the camera was situated, one man turned left into another part of the home, and another went right as a third accomplice crawled inside. The third burglar walked directly towards the camera, holding his shirt above his nose to partially obscure his face before turning the camera sideways.

Police called to the Mountain Run residence at 2:30 p.m. on Friday found a rear window that was partially open and possibly damaged. They later learned the window had been left unlocked, according to a police report. They also found multiple rooms had been "ransacked," though the report did not specify what if any items were taken.

No one else was in the home at the time of the break-in, police said. Multiple security videos showed three suspects, all described as Hispanic men, leaving the home through the same window, according to the report. All were gone by the time police arrived, but authorities provided further details about the three:

One was wearing light-colored shoes, a dark hoodie, a red undershirt, jeans and a grey backpack

One wore dark shorts, high socks, a black long-sleeve shirt and a dark hat

One wore long black pants, dark sneakers and had dark hair.

Two other people of interest were seen by a resident in the area around 12:30 p.m., police advised. They were described as males standing outside a small white vehicle, possibly a sedan, with no front plate and a temporary rear tag, and a woman seen walking in the area, approximately 5-feet-5 inches tall and wearing dark “flowy” clothing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ricciardi of the Boonton Township Police Department at (973) 402-4022.

