Video captures 2 people breaking into Denver condo mailboxes

DENVER (KDVR) — On April 26, video captured two people breaking into mailboxes at Beaumont Place condominiums. Now, people living in the area are hoping someone might recognize them.

The video clearly shows a large white vehicle with Texas plates pulling up to the mailboxes. A woman with pink hair and a black sweatshirt gets out and attempts to pry open the boxes with a small sharp tool.

Eventually, a man is seen joining her, also in a sweatshirt. He can then be seen using a crowbar to force the boxes open.

They took a bunch of mail and then left.

Karissa Ray, who lives in the community with her mother, said a neighbor came to her door to tell her it looked like her mailbox had been broken into. She said they had lost several pieces of mail, some of it valuable.

“They took bank statements, just like stuff we had to pay. I think we had Xcel, I had my tags in there,” she said.

Neighbors hope clear surveillance images crack the case

Greg Wheeler, who led security for the homeowners association board at the community, first posted the security images of the suspects to Nextdoor. He said some commented they recognized the two suspects as people who had hit other mailboxes and stolen packages in the area.

“I read in the comments other folks saying, it looks like somebody that we’ve caught on camera in our community’s mailbox,” Wheeler said.

It could be credited to the quality of the cameras, which had been primarily meant to scare away potential mail thieves. Wheeler said it seemed like the suspects either did not know they were there — or did not care.

“I mean, they just were right there on camera. Their faces are right there, easily seen. You can see the tattoo on the girl’s hand. And you can clearly see the license plate,” he said.

He said he is hoping with these details, they will eventually be caught.

“From the detective working the case, this was the clearest picture they’ve gotten of these two,” he said.

But for now, people living in the area are making sure their mail is brought in before it gets too dark or are sending it elsewhere.

“I don’t even get anything sent to the house anymore,” said Casey, who lives in the condominiums. “I have all my packages sent to work.”

