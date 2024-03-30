Video of bunny ‘binky’ caught on Ohio family’s camera

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Just in time for Easter, one rabbit in Ohio is ready for its big break. Everyone knows bunnies hop — but this bouncy bunny caught on a Ring video appears to be playing a version of leap frog!

It’s called “binkying” or “popcorning,” according to the Chewy blog. Animal experts say it happens when bunnies jump up to 4 feet in the air due to “sheer happiness.”

“Binkying occurs when your rabbit is feeling well, is otherwise doing OK [and] is happy,” Dr. Melissa Witherell, a Florida veterinary consultant, told the blog.

Rocky River resident Joan Ellis-Saxton looked at her doorbell camera when she got a motion alert at about 3 a.m. earlier this week. She saw a larger rabbit in her backyard “not just hopping a little, but jumping high over a smaller bunny, over and over,” she told FOX 8 News on Friday.

“I was highly amused and smiling — especially because it’s Easter,” Ellis-Saxton said.

Within hours after she posted the video to a neighborhood watch group, there were nearly 2,000 likes and many people writing “thanks” for posting something happy, she said.

Since ancient times, eggs and rabbits have been a symbol of spring and rebirth, historians say.

