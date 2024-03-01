VIDEO: Body camera footage released of officer-involved fatal shooting during Clark County welfare check

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has released the body camera footage from a welfare check in which deputies shot and killed a 53-year-old man.

The deputies shot Jonathan Gale after they said he “produced what appeared to be a firearm” while holding a woman against her will at 12500 Northeast 152nd Avenue.

A link to the footage can be found on the Clark County Sheriff’s Office website. Warning: elements of the video may be disturbing for some viewers.

Lake Oswego man indicted after allegedly drugging girls at sleepover

After the shooting, all five deputies were immediately placed on leave, which is standard protocol. Their identities were announced early Thursday afternoon.

An original statement from the sheriff’s office said a woman called 911 saying “she was concerned for her mother’s safety.” On Friday, the Vancouver Police Department – now in charge of investigating the case – shared the following update:

“Upon arrival, deputies learned from a female at the location that she was being held against her will and had been sexually assaulted by the male at the residence, who she said was in possession of a firearm. As deputies attempted to detain the male, there was a use of force resulting in an officer-involved shooting.”

Popular burger chain In-N-Out to open a location in Ridgefield

Gale was critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and died at the scene. Vancouver police say authorities “found firearms in close proximity” to his body.

The female victim was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, and officials have yet to give an update on her progress.

OHSU study finds COVID vaccines can impact menstrual cycle length

Home records show the address is owned by a husband and a wife, who both appear to run businesses out of the property – including a hypnosis center and a counseling service.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.