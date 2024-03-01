Video: Body cam shows fatal attack of Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez

The Las Cruces Police Department released on Friday surveillance footage and video from a body camera worn by Officer Jonah Hernandez that captured the violent attack that resulted in Hernandez's death on Feb. 11.

Hernandez responded to a trespassing call at 355 South Valley Drive at the intersection with Amador Avenue, where he was stabbed to death by 29-year-old Armando Silva.

LCPD Chief Jeremy Story presented the video before outlining steps he believes Las Cruces and New Mexico need to take in order to make Las Cruces a safer community.

"I said previously that I will not let Jonah's death be in vain and I am committed to that statement," Story said. "I will not stop until we see the change that makes Las Cruces and New Mexico safer."

Story said LCPD had received numerous IPRA requests for the video footage, leading to the press conference on Friday at City Hall.

"I wanted to at least do it (make public the video) myself and explain what I could related to it," Story said. "I'm biased, but I feel like that is the worst video I've watched in my life and I've seen a lot of bad videos. It has broken a lot of people and a lot of my officers and staff."

Story said LCPD needs to address staffing

Story hopes to hire the 18 commissioned officers that City Council approved in 2023, which would increase the number of LCPD officers from 202 to 220. He said there are were 195 officers employed and 25 vacancies to fill as of March 1.

At a recent City Council meeting, multiple business owners, frustrated with continuous trespassing on their property, suggested increasing patrols in high crime areas.

Story said that there are typically 12 officers on patrol during a shift for an area of 77 square miles. LCPD transitioned to evidence-based policing over the last two years, a method that has allowed LCPD to identify hot spots for certain types of crime. Anytime an officer is not on a call, they patrol those areas. But according to Story, officers respond to between 450 to 500 calls per day.

Las Cruces Police Department Jeremy Story presented video footage on Friday from the Feb. 11 attack that resulted in the death of officer Jonah Hernandez.

"They have four or five calls waiting for them when they clear it, so the time they have that is available to patrol in high crime areas is very limited," said Story, who emphasized it is challenging to attract new officers in Las Cruces due to numerous factors, including pay. "Hiring 25 additional police officers will allow me to spend a lot more time in those hot spots. As we reduce our call volume, it will increase our free time to spend in hot spots and turn from a vicious cycle to go the other direction."

Story had previously said that Silva was homeless at the time of the incident and had a history of mental illness and criminal convictions. On Friday, he presented several statistics that show the high rate of repeat offenders in Las Cruces, including one individual, not Silva, who was charged with 15 felonies and 28 misdemeanors during in 2023.

In the long term, Story believes the state needs to address competency issues as early as the 2025 New Mexico Legislative session, but highlighted the fact that any long-term solutions must include ways to mitigate the fentanyl and meth crisis that has affected numerous communities.

State legislators did not pass two bills during the last legislative session that would have allowed the court to order some form of treatment if an individual was not competent to stand trial.

"We are arresting more people for felonies, yet our problems continue to get worse," Story said. "We cannot arrest our way out, but what happens after the arrest is even more important sometimes."

Story said there have been 576 cases dismissed in municipal court due to people being deemed incompetent.

"Judges have no discretion in this," Story said. "When competency is raised, it goes to district court. There is an evaluation and if the person is deemed incompetent, it comes back down to either municipal court or magistrate court with an order to dismiss."

Story also suggested revisiting specific aspects of panhandling ordinances at the local level.

"I think the first one we will start looking at is panhandling," he said. "That ordinance is a balance of constitutional rights and equal enforcement so it's not targeting one population.

"There is no law that could prevent panhandling. It would be unconstitutional at this point. I think starting there to see what we could do with that to make it effective so it increases safety but is still constitutional would be a good start."

Finally, Story said the City has received funding from the state the past two years to help establish a real time crime center that would eventually serve all of Doña Ana County. A real time crime center would prevent crimes from occurring due to video surveillance and other tools that provides officers with information prior to arriving at a call.

"By investing in community violence prevention and mental health response programs, we can ensure we’re addressing the root causes of harm – minimizing the risk to our police officers and allowing them to focus on what people need them to do most," Mayor Pro Temp Johana Bencomo said in a statement addressing Story's presentation on Friday. "I encourage our community to continue engaging in responsible and respectful solution-oriented dialogue. Let’s channel our grief and anger towards positive change that brings about real safety for everyone in Las Cruces."

Video shows deadly attack on Las Cruces Police officer Jonah Hernandez

Hernandez responded to a trespassing call by the property owner at approximately 4:49 p.m. According to Story, the property owner confronted Silva for trespassing on the day before the attack.

There are 'No Trespassing' signs on the property, where Story said there has been a history of trespassing, vandalism and people leaving needles.

From left, Las Cruces city manager Ifo Pili, mayor Eric Enriquez and LCPD Chief Jeremy Story during a press conference on Friday at City Hall.

Story said at the same time the call was made, there were two other men who allegedly had cut a hole in the fence and were in the back part of the property.

Surveillance video captured by cameras on the property show Silva, in a dark hoodie and dark pants, walking around the building to a canopy in the back part of the property. Silva can see when Hernandez parks his vehicle along Valley at 4:55 p.m. and approaches.

On video captured by a body camera, Hernandez asks Silva if he is the person who made the trespassing complaint at the property.

Silva immediately approaches Hernandez with a knife in his right hand. Hernandez turns to run, but is stabbed before falling, after which Silva stabs Hernandez several more times. Hernandez is able to get to his feet, but falls.

It is about this moment that Silva notices another individual approaching him. On Thursday, LCPD identified 29-year-old Issiah Astorga as the man who intervened in the attack, ultimately shooting and killing Silva.

Neither surveillance footage nor body camera footage show the interaction between Astorga and Silva, but three gun shots in succession can be heard from Hernandez's body cam video, followed by another gunshot before Astorga is seen approaching Hernandez. Astorga and another person attempt to render aide to Hernandez and call for help.

Silva died from his injuries, according to police.

Another police officer arrives at 4:59 p.m.

"Stay with us, man," Astorga says to Hernandez.

Hernandez was taken to Mountain View Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Story said the incident is still under review to determine if training or other procedures could protect officers in the future.

"Officer Hernandez did nothing wrong," Story said. "It could have happened to any one of us, including me."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Body cam captures fatal attack of Las Cruces Officer Jonah Hernandez