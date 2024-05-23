Video: Black bear casually strolls in New Jersey after town issues alert

Video courtesy of David Bachman

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A bear sighting caused the Township of Verona in New Jersey to issue an alert to residents, according to the town’s Facebook page.

The township alerted residents of a bear sighting near Claremont Avenue and Elmwood Road. However, the bear paid no mind as it casually strolled in videos obtained by PIX11 News.

The bear took time to trudge along some greenery while a creek ran in the background. A man whistled as the bear went through the plants, a video showed.

The black bear, displaying calm and casual behavior, was captured in another video leisurely strolling through a backyard in New Jersey.

Video courtesy of Jessica Calabrese

Bear attacks on humans are rare, and most encounters end without injury. However, each bear encounter is different, and humans should exercise caution, according to the National Park Service.

An estimated 3,100 bears call New Jersey home, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

More information on what to do if you have a bear encounter can be found here.

