VIDEO: Bear spotted wandering Mecklenburg County

A bear has been wandering around areas of Charlotte and Huntersville.

A viewer sent video to Channel 9 from his backyard in the Wedgewood North neighborhood. The video was recorded around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The viewer said the bear was in his yard for a few hours.

“Some people find that stuff cool. I’m going to steer clear from bears,” said Becca McGhee, who lives in the Wedgewood North subdivision.

But McGhee, who often walks her chihuahua mix through the neighborhood, says looks can be deceiving.

“It’s a little scary … especially depending on the nature of your dog,” she said.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said they’ve gotten several calls over the past week from people who’ve spotted the bear. They said the bear is not an adult and has been wandering Mecklenburg County between Huntersville and Charlotte.

Officials want people to remember a few rules:

Never feed or approach bears

Secure food, garbage and recycling

Remove bird feeders when bears are active

Never leave pet food outdoors

Clean and store grills and smokers

Alert neighbors to bear activity.

For information from N.C. Wildlife on spring bear sightings, click here.

