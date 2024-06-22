VIDEO: Baby bear roams around Ballwin neighborhood

BALLWIN, Mo. – Summer is just getting started, and bears are once again on the move in Missouri. Believe it or not, there’s already been a baby bear sighting in west St. Louis County.

The Ballwin Police Department shared a video Friday of a baby bear roaming through a neighborhood. The video showed the bear walking, but not partaking in many other activities.

Police responded to a call of a bear sighting near Clayton Road and Kehrs Mill Road. The Missouri Department of Conservation informed Ballwin police it may have been the same bear spotted in nearby Eureka, Missouri earlier this week.

Conservation agents say bears are very active throughout the spring and early summer. Young bears may wander the landscape in search of food, while adult male bears may cross great distances to find a mate.

MDC biologists say the black bear (Ursus americanus) is the only bear found in the Show Me State. They estimate the state’s current black bear population is growing around 8% each year and nearing 1,000.

According to the MDC, it’s common for the agency to get sightings in Crawford, Franklin, Jefferson, and Washington counties, though it’s possible they could make way to the higher-populated St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

Bears are not usually aggressive, according to the MDC. However, their motivation is to eat. Black bears weigh several hundred pounds, so it takes a lot of calories to nourish the animal. That’s why the MDC is warning Missourians and visitors not to feed any bears they encounter.

MDC suggests the following tips to avoid issues if a bear has been sighted in the area:

Store garbage, recyclables, and compost inside a secure building or in a bear-proof container or location.

Regularly clean and disinfect trash containers to minimize smells that could attract bears.

Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.

Don’t leave pet food outside. Feed pets a portion at each meal and remove the empty containers.

Refrain from using birdfeeders in bear country from April through November. If in use, hang them at least 10 feet high and 4 feet away from any structure. Keep in mind that even if a bear cannot get to the birdseed, the scent could still attract it to the area.

Use electric fencing to keep bears away from beehives, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, orchards, and other potential food sources.

To report a black bear sighting in your area to the Missouri Department of Conservation, click here. For more information on black bears in Missouri, click here.

