Video: Atop Golden Gate Bridge, Newsom announces record spending in California tourism

From atop of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a video released Sunday that spending on tourism in California reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion last year.

That figure surpassed the pre-pandemic record $144.9 billion spent in 2019.

The governor linked California’s record revenue from travel spending with the state retaining its title as the world’s fifth largest economy and a rise in population since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel spending was 3.8% higher than in 2019, and 5.6% higher than in 2022, and exceeded 2019 levels in 34 out of California’s 58 counties, according to a report released by travel industry nonprofit Visit California.

The report found San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles counties saw greater spending levels than 2019. San Francisco was 97.2% recovered, according to the report.

Other findings:

▪ 64,900 jobs were gained, a 5.9% increase compared to 2022.

▪ 11.8% growth over 2022 in direct travel-generated earnings, adding $6.6 billion in 2023.

▪ Tax revenue generated by travel spending up 3.7% compared to 2022.\

“From our world-renowned coastline, to the world’s tallest trees, to our iconic cities and theme parks, California is the nation’s coming attraction,” Newsom said in a statement. “Visitors from all over the world are coming here to experience the wonder of the Golden State, boosting our economy and creating good-paying jobs for years to come.”