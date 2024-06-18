VIDEO: Arlington police kill man after witnessing him shoot ex-girlfriend at Red Kane Park

Arlington police officers saw a man shoot his ex-girlfriend before they shot and killed him on June 9, according to still images taken from dashcam video.

Shannon Boyd, 42, was fatally shot by Arlington officers after they witnessed him shoot the woman three times, according to police.

Police on Tuesday released the images and a short portion of video leading up to the gunfire but did not include video of the shooting itself.

“Because the dashboard camera video shows the woman being shot, the department has chosen not to publicly release the footage in its entirety so as not to re-victimize her,” police said in a news release Tuesday. “Instead, the department is releasing a portion of the video prior to the shooting and still images from the footage that illustrate what occurred next.”

The video shows a police vehicle pulling up to the scene at Red Kane Park, in the 6500 block of South Cooper Street, then cuts to still images. Those images are captioned with a yellow box around a woman who has been blurred out of the video.

The captions say the images show the first, second, and third time Boyd shot the woman, who has not been publicly identified. Another image says Boyd fired a fourth shot, which police said in the news release may have been an attempt to shoot himself, “but he missed.”

Two more photos are captioned as officers firing rounds at Boyd. In one image, officers are rushing forward with Boyd on the ground. The caption says officers shot at Boyd more at that point.

Investigators were in the process of getting an arrest warrant for Boyd and trying to locate him when they received a 911 call from the park, according to the news release. Earlier that day, Boyd tracked the woman to a restaurant where she was eating with friends, police said. She told police he threatened her, pointed a gun at her and then left.

It wasn’t the first time the woman reported Boyd to law enforcement, according to the release. Arlington police said the week before the shooting she filed filed a report with police in Allen, saying he followed her to a movie theater and assaulted her.

After the shooting, Arlington investigators found a tracking device on the underside of the woman’s car, according to police.

It is standard procedure for Arlington officers who fire their weapons on duty to be placed on leave while two investigations take place, according to police. A routine criminal investigation will attempt to determine if any charges against the officers are necessary while an administrative investigation examines whether department policy was followed.