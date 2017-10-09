Video Apparently Shows Dolphins Coach Snorting Drugs

A video has emerged allegedly showing Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting white powder while making sexually explicit comments.

The Miami Herald reported late on Sunday evening that the Dolphins are “aware” of the video. The newspaper cites an unidentified club source as confirming that the man in the video is Foerster, though it is unclear when the footage was taken. But another Herald source told the publication that the video looked like it had been filmed inside the Dolphins facility.

The video was posted to Facebook late on Sunday by a user named Kijuana Nige, who describes herself as a model from Nevada. “ I really don't do this often but... since it's NFL Sunday let's talk about these coaches folks” Nige posted on her account on Sunday. Introducing Christopher Foerster Miami Dolphin [sic] offensive line coach. Hey honey are you still high.”

In the video the man alleged to be Foerster begins by talking to someone off camera. “Hey babe, miss you. Thinking about you. How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go?” He says. He then snorts one of three lines of the white substance on the table, referencing “those big grains falling” before taking the second line. After snorting the third and final line, the subject of the video raises a finger to his lips with a remnant of the drugs on it and says, “I wish I was licking this off your p****.”

It’s unclear whether the video was intended for Nige, although she appeared to claim it was in another Facebook post published in the early hours of Monday morning. “The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low,” she wrote. “No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love.” She goes on to draw a parallel between perceived sympathy for Foerster and attitudes towards black players in the NFL.

The Herald claims a decision on Foerster’s job could be made as soon as Monday. “We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time,” a Dolphins statement provided to the newspaper read on Sunday evening. Newsweek has also contacted the Dolphins for comment.

