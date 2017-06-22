Video: 'I Don't Want You to Get Shooted,' Girl, 4, Comforts Mom After Castile Shooting

A terrified and sobbing 4-year-old who watched Philando Castile being shot to death inches from her face begged her mother to cooperate with the Minnesota police officer who killed him, newly released video shows.

“I don’t want you to get shooted,” the little girl pleads as she and her handcuffed mom are held in the back of a St. Anthony patrol car shortly after Officer Jeronimo Yanez fired seven rounds into Castile, who had just informed the policeman, during a traffic stop, that he was licensed to carry a concealed weapon.

Reynolds is seen screaming “F***!” in the heartbreaking video. Her daughter cries, “Please stop saying cusses and screaming because I don’t want you to get shooted!”

The girl kisses her mom and wraps her small arms around her mother’s neck.

The child wipes her tear-stained face. “I can keep you safe,” she says.

“It’s OK,” her mother tells her. “I got it, OK?”

“I’m scared,” the little girl whimpers. “Come here,” her mother says. “I can’t believe they just did that,” the woman whispers, laying her head on her daughter’s shoulder.

The footage is among thousands of reports and video evidence released by the Minnestota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter on Friday.

The evidence also included dashcam video showing Yanez opening fire while standing outside the driver’s side window.

Last year’s fatal shooting created international debate after Reynolds turned on her cellphone during the traffic stop and live-streamed the encounter on Facebook.

As her boyfriend sat bleeding and dying next to her, Reynolds is seen trying to keep her composure while holding her hands in the air and saying, “Please don’t tell me my boyfriend went like that.”

Her daughter was sitting in the back seat when the officer opened fire.

He testified he believed Castile was reaching for his gun. Reynolds said he was trying to retrieve his wallet, which contained his driver’s license and car registration.

In the patrol car, a clearly frustrated Reynolds tells officers her phone is about to die and she needs to reach her family so someone can pick up her and her daughter.

At one point, she tries to get out of the handcuffs pinning her wrists behind her back.

“No! Please no! I don’t want you to get shooted,” her daughter yells.

“They’re not going to shoot me, OK?” Reynolds evenly tells her little girl. “I’m already in handcuffs.”

Crying hard, the child says, “I wish this town was safer. We wouldn’t live in it.”

“That’s true,” says her mother.

“I don’t want it to be like this anymore,” the girl says.

“Tell that to the police, OK?” Reynolds says. “When they come and get me, tell them you wish that they didn’t have to kill people.”

