VIDEO: APD responds to a call involving Jaremy Smith weeks before NMSP shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal court records have revealed that Jaremy Smith was in Albuquerque just weeks before he is accused of shooting and killing New Mexico State Police Officer Jeremy Hare. Those records say Smith was involved in a domestic violence call that the Albuquerque Police Department responded to on February 27.

Officer: “You can wait for an officer and we can escort you to get your stuff. That way you guys don’t fight anymore and nobody goes to jail.”

Smith: “We wouldn’t fight if, we’re just talking, you know.“

Officer: “It doesn’t matter, it’s still domestic if you argue with her.”

Officers responded to a gas station near Central and Unser. According to an APD incident report, Smith and his girlfriend were arguing. Both told police the argument did not get physical. No charges were filed in the case.

