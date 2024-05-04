VIDEO: APD officers shoot at vehicle driving away, shooting under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments two Albuquerque Police Department officers opened fire on a car as it drove away. Those officers are now under investigation.

APD officers Nathien Apodaca and Hernan Conchas arrived to a home on 59th Street in Northwest Albuquerque on March 30, looking for a man who shot at his girlfriend and their baby.

Story continues below

APD says there were four men in the car, but police were there for Alijah Archuleta, whom officers heard about the day before when they responded to a domestic violence call at the same house.

According to a criminal complaint, Archuleta’s girlfriend said he refused to let her and their child leave the car. Eventually, he let them go, but not before police say he opened fire, and fired again after he drove around the block. Authorities say he came back to that house the next day and that’s when police caught up to him.

When police showed up to the home, officers said Archuleta pointed a gun. One officer fired at least seven rounds at his vehicle as he drove away. The other fired a single round at the car. Both officers are now being investigated by Internal Affairs to see if they broke policy for shooting at a vehicle.

Investigators found a rifle and a stolen handgun in the vehicle. Nobody in the car officers fired at has been charged in connection to this incident.

Officer Apodaca is back on full duty, while Officer Conchas is still on leave.

Archuleta is being held in jail in connection to the March 29 domestic violence case. He’s set to be arraigned next week on charges of shooting from a motor vehicle, child abuse, and false imprisonment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.