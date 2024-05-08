Video of aliens spotted in Vegas is totally ‘authentic,’ expert says: ‘You can’t deny it’

A video of an alleged alien encounter is not doctored, one expert says.

It’s out of this world.

A viral video of an alleged alien encounter outside a Las Vegas home from 2023 is not doctored, experts say.

“Once you see it, you can’t deny it,” evidence examiner Scott Roder told News Nation.

Police footage initially captured the incident from a year ago. 8 News NOW Las Vegas

“There’s no editing. That is an original video. We tried to debunk it to see if there was something that was added to the video. All of our results came back as it was authentic,” he said.

The clip in question was taken overnight between April 30 and May 1 last year by teenager Angel Kenmore, previously identified as Angel Gomez by some media outlets.

Kenmore called 911 around 11:50pm — roughly the same time a Las Vegas police officer reported a fleeting object in the sky.

The American Meteor Society said the UFO’s flash was seen as far as California and Utah.

When Kenmore and his family went to investigate, a video they had taken caught unexplained motion above a fencepost in the right of the frame.

The movement caused the family to flee in terror.

Although not visible on camera, he described it in a YouTube video as “a tall, skinny, lengthy creature” with a “grey greenish color.”

After deeply reviewing the footage — shot roughly 80 miles from Area 51 — Roder became convinced this was not a hoax or “a floating head.”

“We believe it’s attached to a body. And the motion of that head from right to left is consistent with the motion that we see between the slats of the fence,” he said.

“It’s there. It’s absolutely there.”

Experts say the incident was not a hoax. 8 News NOW Las Vegas

Expert Ben Hansen, who hosts “UFO Witness” on Discovery+, suggested that the movement was caused by a flashlight’s reflection.

But Roder isn’t convinced.

“I don’t understand how the shadow could just be floating above the fence. I don’t believe that makes any sense.”

Adding to the phenomena, the transcript of Kenmore’s call to police, where he described seeing two extraterrestrial beings, was chilling.

“In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we’re terrified,” the young man said.

“They’re very large. They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it. And big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re not human. They’re 100% not human,” he claimed.

Police were also frightened by the occurrence. 8 News NOW Las Vegas

Even responding officers were completely spooked.

“I’m so nervous right now,” an officer was recorded saying. “I have butterflies, bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” he added.

Police installed cameras at the Kenmore residence after the incident and say they found no evidence of the event being phony or staged.