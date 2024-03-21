VIDEO: Albuquerque man accused of trying to escape hospital through ceiling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video shows an Albuquerque man trying to escape through the ceiling of a downtown hospital back in February.

According to a criminal complaint, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Lovelace Hospital where they found 60-year-old Stevem Byers, who was under arrest on drug charges and waiting for medical attention.

Police say during a medical evaluation, Byers asked to use the restroom. That’s when he’s accused of climbing through the ceiling. Lapel video shows staff following from below, while one BCSO deputy got into the ceiling.

Video showed the deputy finding Byers in a cubby tucked in the ceiling. He was arrested on several charges including criminal property damage. Hospital staff says he caused around $20,000 in damages.

Byers is no stranger to law enforcement, with open cases for charges of theft and contracting without a license. He is expected to be back in court on Friday.

