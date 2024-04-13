VIDEO: Albuquerque firefighter arrested for DUI in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, three members of the Albuquerque Fire Rescue were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and new footage has emerged of the third firefighter stopped by authorities.

On March 22, 27-year-old Mateo Keyohara was spotted by Albuquerque police officers near the intersection of Rio Grande and Indian School. The officers were initially in the area for a different assignment when they observed a grey Toyota Tacoma speeding, swerving, and nearly colliding with one of their vehicles.

Upon stopping the vehicle near a local Allsup’s convenience store, Keyohara immediately identified himself as a firefighter with the Albuquerque Fire Rescue. During the tests, Keyohara is seen having difficulty following instructions and maintaining balance, leading officers to place him under arrest. Upon arrival at the station, Keyohara repeatedly requested to contact his union representative and lieutenant before agreeing to take a breathalyzer test.

After a 30-minute delay, Keyohara finally complied with the breathalyzer test, which revealed his blood alcohol level to be more than double the legal limit. Subsequently, he was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Keyohara’s next court hearing is scheduled for Monday, where he will face the legal consequences of his actions.

