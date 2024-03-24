VIDEO: Alamogordo man arrested for 8th DWI

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested in Alamogordo for drunk driving but officers say it wasn’t his first time, or even close to it. The complaint states Larry Dennis has been convicted eight times before and as police bodycam footage shows, he didn’t even try to hide the fact that he had been drinking before getting lost in a city park.

Back on February 18, Larry Dennis asked an Alamogordo police officer for help at a closed-down park in the city. Then the officer learned why Dennis was so lost. Empty beer cans were found in his car. When officers checked the national records, they learned he had prior convictions for DWI and conducted a field sobriety test.

He did not do well. Denis told officers it was due to a medical issue. This led to alternative tests, which police say he also failed. Dennis was arrested for a ninth time for drunk driving.

Dennis is facing a DWI eighth or subsequent offense charge as well as wrongful use of public property for entering the park when it was closed. KRQE reached out to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s office and the Alamogordo police to find out more information about Dennis’ eight prior convictions.

They said they are waiting for that information to come into their office and said they will pass it along once they get it.

