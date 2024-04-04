Video: How Alabama’s IVF ruling put a spotlight on fetal personhood

The Alabama Supreme Court’s February ruling that states frozen embryos are children sparked a nationwide conversation over the role of IVF in American life and the ethics of freezing and discarding embryos.

The ruling also shed light on the fetal personhood movement. Advocates of fetal personhood call for the unborn to be granted the right to life, due process and equal protection of the law, as laid out in the 14th amendment.

Alabama’s ruling faced swift backlash, though, prompting Democrats and Republicans to defend the procedure and vow to support it.

But many states have personhood laws, and the ruling had lawmakers across the country scrambling to understand what their statutes mean for IVF.

As Republicans defend IVF — which isoverwhelmingly popular — ahead of the 2024 election, conservative groups are working to change that using the same tactics they used to topple Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, Democrats say the state of IVF wouldn’t be in jeopardy today if it wasn’t for the fall of Roe.

But why does IVF involve discarding and freezing embryos? And how did the fall of Roe lead to this moment? Watch this video to learn more.