Video: Accused shoplifter leads Albuquerque police on horse chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not a common sight but the Albuquerque Police Department’s Mounted Patrol corralled a suspected shoplifter outside a Walgreens on Coors and Central. Earlier this month, the Albuquerque Police Horse Mounted Unit said they had just gotten out of their trailers when they were alerted of a shoplifter. Without hesitating, police took off behind the suspect.

Story continues below

Officers were in the area conducting a Pedestrian Safety Operation, as part of an effort to clean up Central. Officers say the suspect, 30-year-old Mark Chacon, had allegedly stolen $230 worth of merchandise.

During the chase, officers repeatedly ordered Chacon to stop, but he kept going. He can even be seen running into traffic. Soon after, other officers showed up and arrested Chacon. APD says it’s situations like these that prove how having horses helps.

“Very pleased with the officers, they’re doing their job and they’re doing it right. There’s no question that they’re within our standard operating procedures,” said Sgt. Mike Schroeder, APD’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

APD also gave other potential criminals a warning. “I can tell you as well, like if you’re going to run from us, you’re going to go to jail tired. We’ve got horses, they’re not going to tire out as quick,” said Sgt. Schroeder.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Mark Chacon, is facing several charges including shoplifting, running from police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.