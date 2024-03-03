VIDEO: 2 arrested after breaking into multiple vehicles at Atlanta parking deck

Atlanta police arrested two suspects who they say broke into multiple vehicles at a parking deck.

On Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a vehicle break-in in progress at a parking deck on Auburn Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

Police met with a witness who told them she noticed two men pulling on door handles and breaking glass windows of vehicles in the parking deck.

Body camera footage shows officers canvassing the area and finding the suspects running from the parking deck.

Officers chased one of the suspects down the parking deck’s stairwell onto the street. Officials state an APD sergeant found and arrested the suspect as he exited the stairwell onto Jesse Hill Drive.

Police found the second suspect hiding behind a nearby fire rescue station. He was arrested. APD recovered a stolen gun out of DeKalb County and a screwdriver from the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Phil Brown and Micah Hall.

Brown was charged with entering auto, obstruction, possession of tools to commit a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hall was charged with entering auto and obstruction. The duo was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

