Video: 11AM Storm Update (03-23-24)
Andrew and Marissa have the latest.
Husqvarna reveals the Svartpilen 801, the successor to the 701 naked bikes that were discontinued after 2020. It will likely be followed by a Vitpilen 801.
Score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
What to know about this week's health news, from smoking to neti pots.
It was a very good round for No. 11 and 12 seeds.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
The FBI investigation adds to the growing list of legal issues Boeing is facing.
A 1987 Nissan Pulsar NX, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard. It's a coupe! It's a wagon! It's a convertible! Sort of.
Porn bots are pervasive across social media, despite platforms' best efforts to stamp them out. In order to avoid detection by moderation tools, the scammers behind them continually change their methods.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
GrandeLash and GrandeBrow will make a believer out of you, and both are majorly marked down right now.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. How some VCs are holding back an IPO rush: A recent Becca investigation unearthed an interesting finding, namely that it may not be the fault of late-stage founders that their companies are not going public.
The Mozilla Foundation and dozens of other research and advocacy groups are pushing back on Meta’s decisions to shut down its research tool, CrowdTangle, later this year.
Fediverse support in Meta Threads is up and running in beta. Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that adult Threads users in eligible countries can turn on sharing to the fediverse — including Mastodon and other ActivityPub services.
Score savings of up to 80% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
A new deal has dropped the Meta Quest 2 VR headset down to $199 at several retailers, its lowest price to date.
Sameer Brij Verma, a high-profile investor at the venture firm Nexus, will be leaving the fund later this year, he confirmed to TechCrunch, in a move that has sent shock waves through the Indian VC industry. Verma plans to launch his own venture firm in India, with the inaugural fund expected to have a corpus of at least $150 million, a source familiar with the matter said. The move comes as a surprise to the industry, as Verma has been the most prominent face for Nexus Venture Partners, one of the country's leading venture firms, and also its most active dealmaker, his peers in the industry said.
Not a day goes by without some confirmation that deep tech is on the rise in Europe — and public and private capital investors are here for it. Latest case in point, OTB Ventures, which closed a $185 million fund to invest in deep tech in Europe that it will mostly deploy at the Series A stage. OTB's early-growth fund — its second and largest to date — is once again backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
Users have reported that Glassdoor is adding their names and other information to their profile — despite never consenting.
Like most other corners of the tech world, Google sees AI powering the next innovations in health technology. The company’s annual The Check Up event revealed plans to expand Google Lens for better skin condition searches, add a personal health chatbot to the Fitbit app and use a version of its Gemini chatbot in the medical domain.