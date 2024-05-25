Victorville woman who fatally stabbed man after sexual assault convicted of manslaughter

A San Bernardino County Superior Court jury convicted a Victorville woman of voluntary manslaughter Friday for fatally stabbing a man after he sexually assaulted her last year, court records show.

The jury spent five days deliberating before issuing the verdict against Christina Gloria Correa, 38, in the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse.

Prosecutors had been seeking a murder conviction for the killing of 63-year-old Charles Malone of Victorville on the evening of Dec. 11, 2023.

A violent encounter

The deadly stabbing took place at Correa's father's home in the 15800 block of Papago Place, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said at the time of the killing and arrest.

Correa and Malone had both been drinking at the home when Malone left to drive another person home, judges noted in a previous ruling in the case provided by the 4th Appellate District Court of Appeals. Malone returned to the house a short time later, while Correa was taking a bath.

Malone entered the bathroom, prompting Correa to begin hitting him, kicking him and throwing items at him in an attempt to get him to leave, the judges said.

Malone then struck Correa in the head, pushed her to the ground, choked her, straddled her and "nibbled on her breast" as she screamed at him to stop, according to the document.

Correa's father interrupted the attack, allowing the woman an opportunity to run to the kitchen, where she grabbed a knife, the judges said.

“When Correa returned from the kitchen, her father was standing between her and Malone, still yelling at Malone to leave,” the court filing states. "Correa stabbed the couch and an armchair, and then stabbed Malone once in the chest."

Malone drove away from the home and stopped at a Rite-Aid store at 14515 Mojave Drive, where he was ultimately discovered mortally wounded.

Correa went to a neighbor's house to call 911 following the stabbing, officials said. She claimed the stabbing was in self defense.

A 'deliberate decision'

San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office prosecutors "emphasized that Correa was no longer in danger when she grabbed the knife, yet she continued to yell at Malone, then she stabbed a couch and an armchair, and despite her father being in between them, stabbed Malone in the chest," the court filing stated. The prosecution also pointed to "Correa’s deliberate decision in choosing the weapon and unnecessarily stabbing Malone."

Correa was scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a hearing in which her record would be reviewed prior to sentencing, according to court records.

Under state law, she faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman who stabbed man after sexual assault convicted of manslaughter