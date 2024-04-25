Victorville teacher arrested in connection with child molestation investigation

A Victorville schoolteacher was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl, authorities said.

Brett David Dahl, 43, of Victorville was taken into custody about 10 a.m., according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials and jail records. Dahl, who teaches at Excelsior Charter Schools in Victorville, was booked on suspicion of sexual battery, child abduction, meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor to commit a felony and child abuse.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division - Crimes Against Children Detail "into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor by a teacher at Excelsior Charter Schools," the sheriff's department said in a written statement.

Brett David Dahl, 43, of Victorville.

It was not clear whether the teenage victim was a student at the school. No further details were available.

Bail was set at $60,000 pending an arraignment hearing, which was scheduled Friday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Investigators believed there may be additional unidentified victims and urged them, or anyone with information, to come forward. The Crimes Against Children Detail can be reached at (909) 890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

