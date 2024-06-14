Victorville’s Squaw Valley Lane deemed ‘offensive’ by state

Victorville city officials have consulted with six Native American Tribes to determine a replacement name for Squaw Valley Lane.

The city proposed a name change after the street name has been determined to be “an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur” under California Assembly Bill 2022.

City of Victorville officials have consulted with six Native American Tribes to determine a replacement name for Squaw Valley Lane, which has been deemed ‘offensive’ by the state.

The bill goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and requires the term “squaw” to be removed from all geographic features and place names in the state, which would include street signs in the Victorville neighborhood.

The Daily Press toured the neighborhood and found about 30 homes located on "Squaw Valley Lane," situated between Bear Valley Road and Silica Drive, and Third and Fifth avenues.

Informing residents, gathering feedback

To gather community input from property owners and residents directly impacted by AB 2022, the city is notifying owners and residents of the proposed name change, city officials stated.

City staff mailed notices to property owners and residents last Tuesday and left door hangers at the homes on the lane on June 5.

As required by AB 2022, the city consulted with the tribes to determine a replacement name for the street in question, which resulted in the selection of Chuckwalla Lane, city officials said.

Two residents on the lane refused to comment on the pending name change, while one woman, Erma Roberts, told the Daily Press, “It don’t make a hill of beans to me what they do to the street name.”

A city notice allows property owners and residents of the current lane to ask questions, make comments, and share concerns.

City of Victorville officials have consulted with six Native American Tribes to determine a replacement name for Squaw Valley Lane, which has been deemed ‘offensive’ by the state.

City staff will review and analyze all received communication as they prepare a recommendation for the planning commission for consideration and action at a public hearing tentatively set for July 10.

City officials said July 3 is the deadline for residents who own or reside on the current lane to share their feedback for analysis in the planning commission staff report. Comments received up until the deadline date of the hearing will also be forwarded to the commission for consideration in their decision.

Making the change

Should the name change be approved by the planning commission, the city will record the certificate of correction with the San Bernardino County Recorder.

The city will also change street signs, and provide notice on the residents' behalf to public agencies and utilities like the U.S. Postal Service, Southern California Edison, Southwest Gas, Charter Communications, and Frontier Communications.

The city said it would not notify creditors or financial institutions like mortgage companies, banks, or credit card companies. This will be the responsibility of the residents and homeowners.

Removal of offensive slur

The passage of AB 2022 came on the heels of federal action in 2022 to complete the removal of the slur from nearly 650 geographic features across the country, including several name changes advanced by California based on extensive tribal engagement, state officials stated.

More than 100 locations in California at one time used the offensive word as part of their name, according to Assemblyman James Ramos, who co-introduced the bill.

Ramos said the offensive word is an idiom that came into use during the westward expansion of America and is not a tribal word, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville’s Squaw Valley Lane deemed ‘offensive’ by state