Victorville residents invited to drop off bulky items at Caltrans collection event

Area residents are invited to get rid of unwanted bulky trash items at a collection event hosted by Caltrans in Victorville this weekend.

The Clean California Dump Day event is schedule to take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Caltrans District 8 yard at 13693 Mariposa Road, according to Caltrans.

Residents may drop off furniture, appliances, non-treated wood items, mattresses and other bulky items, organizers said.

Treated wood materials, electronics, construction debris, hazardous materials, compressed gas and tires cannot be accepted during the collection event.

More information can be found online at cleanca.com, or by emailing D8cleanca@dot.ca.gov.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Clean California bulky item collection event planned in Victorville