Victorville man struck and killed by car in Spring Valley Lake, drunken driving suspected

An Apple Valley woman accused of drunken driving struck and killed a man with a car in a residential neighborhood in Spring Valley Lake, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Nicholas Antoni Slate, 39, of Victorville died in the collision, which occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday along the Kalin Ranch Drive, just west of Golf Course Drive, according to CHP officials and San Bernardino County coroner’s officials.

He was walking along the north side of the roadway when he was struck by a 2015 Chrysler, according to officer Mark Torres of the CHP's Victorville Station. The westbound car was partly in the roadway and partly on adjacent private properties at the time of the collision.

"After the initial collision, the driver of the Chrysler continued in a westerly direction within the private properties of Kalin Ranch Drive and collided into a concrete wall," Torres said in a written statement. "As a result of these impacts, the driver of the Chrysler sustained moderate injuries and the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries."

Paramedics pronounced Slate dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old Cynthia Franklin, was treated for her injuries at a hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI causing death, CHP Officer Julian Griggs said.

Details regarding her initial court appearance and bail amount were not available Tuesday.

Griggs said the officers of the CHP's Victorville Station take DUI "very seriously."

"We are aware the damage and destruction DUI drivers cause to our communities," he said. "We have several strategies in place to help deter people from drinking then driving, and to catch and arrest those who decide to drink and drive."

A specialized DUI task force will soon be saturating the area with patrols to hunt for intoxicated drivers, Griggs said.

"Additionally, a DUI checkpoint is also being planned for the community of Spring Valley Lake, as well as increased in view patrol throughout the (Spring Valley Lake) community," he said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was urged to contact the CHP’s Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man killed, woman suspected of DUI in Spring Valley Lake collision.