A Victorville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man in Ventura County 20 years ago, authorities said.

Antoine Nehme, 72, is accused of killing Dennis Wood on April 16, 2004, inside the victim's Moorpark home, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and county booking records. Wood was discovered shot to death when deputies were asked to check on him at his home in the 12500 block of Mountain Trail Street, according to sheriff's Sgt. Albert Ramirez.

"Investigators from the sheriff’s office investigated this case until all leads were exhausted and the case became cold," he said in an written statement. "In 2023, investigators from the sheriff’s Cold Case Unit reopened the case and uncovered evidence linking Antoine Nehme to Mr. Wood and his murder."

Nehme was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m., records show. He was booked on suspicion of murder, solicitation of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, as well as a motive, were not available.

Bail for Nehme was set at $2 million pending an initial court appearance, which was scheduled Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Cold Case Unit at (805) 383-8739, or via email at coldcase@ventura.org.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man arrested in 20-year-old Ventura County homicide case