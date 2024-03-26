Victorville boosts IT staff after 'cyber threat'

A “cyber threat” that struck Victorville City Hall last year resulted in the city recently increasing its information technology staffing services.

This month, the council beefed up its current IT services agreement with Robert Half International from $408,000 to $703,000, with funding for future years allocated through the annual budget process, according to a staff report.

During the March 19 meeting, City Manager Keith Metzler told the council that the city continues to rely on professional staffing to help them operate its IT department. The budget increase will help the city fill vacant positions to “get back to running” the city’s IT department with internal staff, Metzler said.

A similar budget item, which involved Robert Half, was brought before the council in February after the city experienced a “cyber threat” in 2023 that impacted all of the city’s operations, Metzler stated.

Councilwoman Debra Jones stated that she believes the $295,000 increase with Robert Half was substantial.

The city’s Information Technology Officer Mazharul Islam told Jones and the council that the IT department only has one vacancy, with two staff members joining in April. Islam said the budget increase corrects the cumulative budget total from the last two fiscal years.

The motion passed 3-2, with yes votes from Mayor Liz Becerra, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Herriman, and Councilwoman Jones. The no votes were cast by council members Leslie Irving and Blanca Gomez.

Victorville’s Cyber Threat

The city faced its “cyber threat” last year and soon after San Bernardino County officials paid a $1.1 million ransom to hackers who infiltrated the sheriff's department’s computer network.

The city’s cyber threat occurred in September, October, and November, according to Metzler

The original contract with Robert Half was marked at $218,000 to cover basic IT services for the city. After the “unforeseen” cyber threat, the council approved an increase to $408,000, city staff reported.

In September, Victorville city officials announced they were experiencing technical issues with its website and phone services.

City leaders stated its website and phone services were temporarily unavailable, which impacted its online bill pay site and online form submittals.

No late fees or utility shut-offs were assessed while the system was down, city officials stated.

“We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to resolve these issues. If you need assistance, we have set up several temporary service lines to receive all inquiries,” city leaders said.

The city did not disclose details about the cyber threat, including its origin or demand for a ransom.

