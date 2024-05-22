Victor Valley College spotlights local automotive industry

Victor Valley College recently hosted a luncheon, which brought together top community partners from the Auto Industry in the High Desert.

College officials said its goal was to spotlight the automotive sector, attracting leaders from “renowned dealerships, including Victorville Auto Group, Valley Hi Toyota, Nissan, Kia, Honda, Sunland Ford, and the Browning Auto Group.”

The event provided a platform for meaningful dialogue between Victor Valley College’s Automotive Department staff and industry leaders.

Victor Valley College recently hosted a luncheon, which brought together top community partners from the Auto Industry in the High Desert.

Making connections

The meeting fostered closer connections between the college’s educational programs and the local automotive industry as the school is dedicated to delivering exceptional instruction, aiming to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in various employment sectors within the High Desert, college officials said.

These engagements help Victor Valley College progress towards enhancing its curriculum and aligning with industry demands.

Victor Valley College offers 13 certifications of achievement and two associate degrees in automotive technology, underscoring a commitment to comprehensive, career-focused education.

Learning Aligned Employment Program

In addition to strengthening existing programs, the college has introduced a new Learning Aligned Employment Program to automotive leaders.

The program provides funds to allow eligible students opportunities to earn money by working with industry leaders. This program helps students offset educational costs while gaining valuable, career-related experience in their fields of study.

For employers, the benefits of the Learning Aligned Employment Program are significant, school officials said.

The college reimburses non-profit employers up to 90% of the salaries paid to student interns, and 50% for for-profit businesses.

This initiative not only supports students financially but also ensures that employers have access to a well-prepared and highly skilled workforce.

Victor Valley College is committed to meeting the needs of industry partners by continuously adapting educational offerings, college officials stated.

For more information, visit vvc.edu/laep.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victor Valley College spotlights local automotive industry