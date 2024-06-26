Victor Valley College receives seven-year accreditation extension

Victor Valley College officials announced Monday the renewal of its accreditation for another seven years by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges.

“This achievement reaffirms [Victor Valley College's] commitment to providing high-quality education and continuous improvement in student learning and achievement,” college officials stated.

Accreditation is a system of voluntary, non-governmental self-regulation and peer review unique to American educational institutions. The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior College evaluates institutions based on their mission, goals, resources, processes, and student outcomes.

Achieving accreditation assures students, the public, and other institutions of junior college's educational quality and institutional integrity, college officials stated.

"The reaffirmation of full accreditation for the next seven years by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges is another example of the continuous commitment for excellence demonstrated by the faculty and staff of Victor Valley College to ensure that our students receive the highest quality education," said Todd Smith, executive vice president for Instruction, Innovation and Student Success.

Victor Valley College Board Member Jennifer Tarpley takes a group selfie with graduates at the end of the Commencement Ceremony on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Devore.

Benefiting students

An accredited status enables Victor Valley College to:

Qualify for federal grants and contracts

Distribute federal financial aid to students

Facilitate the transfer of students' credits to other accredited institutions.

These benefits are crucial for the college's mission to provide accessible and affordable education to the community, college officials said.

Victor Valley College's accreditation renewal follows a self-evaluation and peer review process. The Institutional Self-Evaluation Report documented the quality and effectiveness of the college’s programs, services, and practices, demonstrating alignment with the accrediting commission’s standards. A peer review team validated the Institutional Self-Evaluation Report's findings and provided feedback for further improvement.

"We are committed to using the insights from the peer review to enhance our educational offerings and support our students' success," Superintendent Daniel Walden said.

The renewed accreditation highlights Victor Valley College’s achievements and sets the stage for future advancements, college officials said. The college will continue to submit annual reports to monitor compliance with the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges standards and a midterm report in four years to update on continuous improvement efforts.

Victor Valley College

The Victor Valley Community College District is one of 73 community college districts within the California Community College system, the largest educational system in the world, which encompasses 116 community colleges.

For 63 years, the college district has provided its communities and students with quality and affordable career training, certificates, associate degrees and transfer preparation into four-year colleges or universities through Victor Valley College.

